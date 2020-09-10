close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
Punjab to take steps for controlling smog

WD
Web Desk
September 10, 2020

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad has said the order of the apex court would be implemented to curb smog. We will follow more proactive approach and utilise more resources in this connection, he said in a statement with regard to the order issued by the apex court. The provincial minister said agriculture department would take every step in fulfilling its responsibilities for the prevention of smog.

