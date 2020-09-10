Punjab to take steps for controlling smog

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad has said the order of the apex court would be implemented to curb smog. We will follow more proactive approach and utilise more resources in this connection, he said in a statement with regard to the order issued by the apex court. The provincial minister said agriculture department would take every step in fulfilling its responsibilities for the prevention of smog.