Thu Sep 10, 2020
WD
Web Desk
September 10, 2020

JI doles out face masks to govt schools

National

WD
Web Desk
September 10, 2020

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has begun distributing free face masks in government schools ahead of the reopening of educational institutions following more than six months closure due to coronavirus epidemic. JI leader Ahmed Salman Baloch distributed over 50,000 facemasks in different government schools on Wednesday. The decision taken by JI leadership was aimed at providing face masks to students of poor and middle class families who could not afford masks on daily basis.

