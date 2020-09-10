FATF legislation: Senate chairman’s ruling opens Pandora’s box

ISLAMABAD: An erroneous ruling by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani handed down by him earlier has opened a new Pandora’s box for legislation to ward off the risk of so-called Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisting but he cannot annul it through a fresh brief ruling.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News Sunday evening that the ruling party and opposition agreed on adoption of government bills pertaining to FATF requirements including an amendment suggested by the opposition.

The two bills were the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020, which were passed by the National Assembly last month.

Amid controversy between the government and opposition, Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani conducted voting in the house by giving a misplaced ruling last month. The opposition due to certain rules did not challenge the ruling, but former chairman Senate Mian RazaRabbani pointed out certain lacunae in the ruling. Sanjrani ignored the objections and adjourned the House without any further proceedings.

Later the entire opposition questioned the legality of the whole proceedings after rejection of both the bills that led to voting and said the bills could not be sent to the joint sitting of parliament.

The opposition disputed the discretionary powers exercised by the chairman to allow the motion seeking permission to take the bills for consideration who ruled that the proceedings were in accordance with the rules of business.

The opposition lawmakers opposed the motion in the sitting and demanded that Leader of the House Dr. Wasim Shehzad should apologies for the words he had earlier used for the opposition leadership although it had no link with the legislation process. They refused to cooperate on the motion for consideration of these bills.

The Senate chairman heard arguments from both sides and later ruled under Rule 120 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012 for consideration of bills.

Rabbani, who is author of 18th Amendment, is of view that the chairman can revert his ruling through a fresh ruling conceding the error in his previous ruling and discarding it. According to him, the chairman can do it before the commencement of the session or during the proceedings.

The sources said the government had been insisting that September 13 was the deadline given by the FATF for legislation but now the government had deferred the sittings of the two Houses separately for a week.

The sources pointed out that the chairman Senate had to scrap his previous ruling through a fresh one. In case, the government and opposition revert to their previous understanding, the chairman will have to follow the procedure and create a pleasant example of reviewing his position. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was not available for his comments till late in the evening.