Japanese envoy praises Pakistan’s anti-Covid strategy

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori congratulated the Pakistani government and people on the successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and hailed the decision of the gradual reopening of educational institutions in the country from September 15.

He paid rich tribute to all those involved in those endeavours and stressed the need for further collaboration between the governments of Japan and Pakistan to handle any future challenge. “The reopening of educational institutions in phases after a long break due to the coronavirus is a welcome step and it is hoped that students will be back to their schools, colleges and universities very soon,” he said.

The envoy said the education sector is the priority for the Government of Japan. “Partnering with JICA, the Government of Pakistan, UNHCR, UNICEF and non-governmental organizations, the government of Japan has continuously offered support for improving Pakistan’s educational infrastructure through the provision of school buildings, teaching materials and training to promote schooling for the youths in Pakistan including refugees and girls,” he said.