250 child beggars rescued

Lahore: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau rescued 250 child beggars and took them into its custody in Punjab in a fresh crackdown on child beggars.

In Lahore alone, the CPWB rescued 50 children on Wednesday who were found begging at different Chowks in the City. A child caught begging at Dubai Chowk in Lahore told CPWB staff that he worked for a gang which met him at the chowk. He did not know where his employers came from. Two men tried to interfere with the staff to help child escape but officials arrested them and handed them over to Allama Iqbal Town police, said CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad in a media briefing at Barkat Market at Garden Town.

In Lahore, the CPWB carried out crackdown on The Mall, Muslim Town Morr, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Defence, Main Market Gulberg, Liberty Market, Kalma Chowk, Karim Block Market, Johar Town, Shaukat Khanum Chowk, H-Block Defence Market, Bhatta Chowk and other areas.

Along with the CPWB team, police and Social Welfare Department’s teams are taking part in the operation. After court issued orders, FIRs will be registered against those who force children to beg. The rescue operation will continue on a daily basis until the evil of child beggary is rooted out, the CPWB chairperson called upon the people to discourage child beggars instead of giving them alms. She said the bureau imparted life skills to the rescued children apart from schooling and was making every effort to enable them to become useful and good citizens.