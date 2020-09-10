16 KP public sector varsities functioning without permanent VCs

PESHAWAR: Sixteen public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are functioning without permanent vice chancellors. The appointment letter of vice chancellor Shaheed Benazir University, Peshawar, could not be issued even after 22 months due to red tape in the province.

An official of the Higher Education Department said on condition of anonymity that it was not the bureaucracy but political interference that was responsible for the delay in the appointment. Some government officials do not want Razia Sultana reappointed.

Vice Chancellor Razia Sultana term ended on April 9, 2018 and post was re-advertised by the Higher Education Department KP. Academic Search Committee interviewed the shortlisted candidates in November 23, 2018 and incumbent vice chancellor Razia Sultana was declared the most suitable of all the candidates and was placed at the top. Later on the provincial cabinet also approved her appointment but matter is still pending since long due to some unknown reasons.

The tenure of the another Vice Chancellor of Women University, Mardan, Ghazala Yasmeen, had already expired in July 2019 but the post has yet to be advertised by the provincial government, which is violation of Section 12 (3) of Universities Act 2012. Vice Chancellor Mardan Women University Ghazala Yasmeen was appointed in July 2016 and she completed her tenure in July 2019. Interestingly, this vice chancellor has also been given acting charge till the arrival of the new vice chancellor. According to University Act KP 2012 Section 12(3), the process of selection of a new vice chancellor shall be initiated in six months prior to the expiry of the existing term of the incumbent. Article 6 says the vice chancellor shall be appointed by the chancellor for a term not exceeding three years on market-based salary. A vice chancellor may work in the same university for a maximum of two such tenures.

Apart from the two women’s universities, 14 other universities are functioning without vice chancellors including Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Engineering University Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar, Bannu University, University of Swabi, Fata University, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Kohat University. Bacha Khan University Charsadda, Chitral University, Buner University, Pak Austria University Haripur and Shuhada-e-Army Public School University, Nowshera. Chief minister’s adviser on Higher Education Department, Khaleequr Rahman told this correspondent that the Academic Search Committee had declared Razia Sultana at number one in the merit list, which was also approved by the cabinet, but ambiguity was found regarding the date of her appointment. Provincial cabinet referred the matter to law department to decide the appointment date of the vice chancellor because she has been working as acting VC since the end of her term.

“A meeting of HED and law departments has been convened this week to decide on an appointment date of Razia Sultana. An appointment letter will be issued as soon the matter was settled,” he assured. He accepted that the appointment was delayed due to legal issues but now the matter will be resolved soon. In addition, the process for the appointment of a female vice chancellor is also being started in Mardan Women University, which was delayed due to amendments in the University Act.

“The government thought that after the amendment in the University Act, vice chancellors would be appointed but now we have decided to reconsider the decision and send the names of the shortlisted candidates to the Search Committee for interview. Amendments to the University Act will be considered later,” he added.