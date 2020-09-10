Pemra urged to restore private TV channel’s licence

ISLAMABAD: Media workers from a private TV channel are facing the possibility of job-losses after the channel was suspended by The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and ceased operation on August 31, says a statement. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Pakistan affiliate the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) condemn the suspension order and urge the Pemra to bring 24NewsHD back on the air. The Pemra suspended the channel's license following a complaint about the broadcasting of "hate material during its special 'Muharram 10 transmission”. The Pemra saw the broadcast as a violation of its policies and suspended the license under section 30(3) of the Pemra ordinance. The regulatory body has issued a show-cause notice to the channel asking it to reply within 14 days. The channel's license will be suspended until the completion of the inquiry. Following the suspension, the future of around 700 journalists and media workers affiliated with the television is uncertain. The IFJ said: "The suspension of the license may lead to the closure of the channel permanently thereby making hundreds of journalists jobless."