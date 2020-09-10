Death toll reaches 23 as one more body retrieved from marble quarry

GHALLANAI: The number of casualties from the Ziarat marble mine collapse incident in Mohmand district reached 23 after the body of a 30-year-old worker was retrieved late Wednesday.

The rescuers retrieved the body of Tilawat Khan, son of Sabz Ali, as rescue activities continued for the third consecutive day.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai, where it was handed over to the relatives for burial.

Also, search for the four missing mine workers were still continuing at the site of the marble quarry.

Locals said that three unclaimed bodies of mine workers were lying in a hospital in Mamad Gat area.

The atmosphere of gloom and sorrow prevailed in the area after the tragedy.

On Monday, 10 labourers were killed and eight others sustained injuries when the Ziarat marble mine caved in in the Safi tehsil in Mohmand tribal district.

However, the death toll jacked up to 22 when the bodies of 12 mineworkers were pulled out from the rubble.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced to increase the financial assistance from Rs0.5 million to Rs0.9 million to the family of each dead while the injured would be given Rs0.1 million each.

Earlier, the chief minister was given a detailed briefing on the Mohmand marble mine tragedy and the subsequent relief and rescues activities.

The chief minister was told that rescue operation was continuing for the third consecutive day and over 104 workers along with heavy machinery were taking part in the rescue activities. Also, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai visited the site of the collapsed Mohmand marble mine and reviewed the rescues and relief activities.

The minister also met the elders and received a briefing on the tragic incident and the afterward rescues activities.

Talking to the media, Shaukat Yousafzai said that an investigation would be conducted into the tragic incident to fix responsibility and prevent the recurrence of such mishaps.