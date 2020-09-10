Saudi King Salman discusses G20, COVID-19 with Xi, Modi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman held a phone calls on Wednesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Press Agency said in a statement.

During the call, they discussed the efforts of the G20 countries and the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be chaired by the Kingdom in November, and ways of confronting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reported foreign media.

King Salman said the Kingdom is keen to work with the G20 countries to support the global economy and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

The Chinese president congratulated the king on the achievements made by the work of the G20 this year, “which played a pivotal role in facing the challenges resulting from the pandemic, and to coordinate cooperation between the countries,” he said.

They also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields. King Salman also held a phone call on Wednesday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.