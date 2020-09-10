‘UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of Palestine’

ISLAMABAD: The UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of the Palestinian issue, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The agreement to normalise relations between the two countries includes Israeli agreement to stop the annexation of Palestinian land which is an “important achievement and step” toward peace, Anwar Gargash said, according to international media reports.

Gargash also said that the rights of the Palestinian people were “inalienable” and that there is a real opportunity to revive peace efforts and initiatives regarding the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Speaking at an Arab League meeting that took place on Wednesday, he said: “The UAE affirms its firm position in supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state” according to borders that were present before the Six-Day war.

East Jerusalem should be the state’s capital in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Gargash added.