Courts lack authority to impose presidential system in Pakistan: Rabbani

KARACHI: Former Senate chairman and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani has said that courts lack the authority to impose the presidential system of government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the former Senate chairman said that introduction of the presidential form of government in the country was a political decision and, according to him, the people of Pakistan had already decided this matter.

He said that Pakistan had already used the option of presidential system of governance and it proved to be a failure. He said that a petition had been submitted in the judiciary with the aim to impose the presidential system of government in the country and it indicated a dangerous situation. He said that foundations of Pakistan had been laid on the principle of federalism.

Rabbani lamented that around 20 members of the present federal cabinet were unelected and despite holding the positions of the special assistants and advisers to the prime minister, they were not answerable to parliament. He said that these unelected aides to the PM held important portfolios of the federal cabinet.

He said the Senate and National Assembly, which were otherwise important national institutions, had been rendered irrelevant by the present government. The process of legislation in the country was being carried out at gunpoint. He said the government was going to adopt such legislation, which would usurp the fundamental rights of the people.

He said the fiscal share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission Award should not be diminished in view of their heightened obligations due to devolution of power.

Raza Rabbani said that certain elements were bent upon rolling back the 18th Constitutional Amendment on the pretext that the weakening of the Centre would ultimately weaken the entire country.