Sherry regretted govt’s attitude towards Parliament committees

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the PPP in Senate Sherry Rehman has regretted that despite the grave situation at the face of gross violations by Indian forces on the LOC, the Defence Ministry failed in providing comprehensive briefing in the Standing Committee on Defence about the developments.

Talking to The News here Wednesday evening, she said that the ministry deputed an additional secretary for the purpose who didn’t reply the queries of the members befittingly. The information provided by the officials was not enough and Chairman of the committee Senator Walid Iqbal couldn’t compel the officials for making representation at higher echelon since the committee represents the Parliament.

Sherry Rehman said that retired Lieutenant General Muhammad Hilal who is a fine officer, but he too opted to stay with the meeting briefly. She reminded the government to take the Parliament seriously and attach due esteem with the committees of the Parliament. “The non-serious attitude of the government reflects that the rulers believe that they are not product of the Parliament and it proves the point of their being selected but not elected,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said unfortunately the close-door meetings also failed in satisfying the member queries although not a single word has ever been leaked of such meetings. She pressed upon Chairman Senate to take cognize of the situation so that the forum of the Parliament shouldn’t be discredited.