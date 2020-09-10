President says govt to cooperate for Karachi’s development

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will continue providing utmost cooperation for development of Karachi while considering its importance as being the economic hub of the country.

The president stated this as he met at the Sindh Governor's House representatives of Karachi’s business community here on Wednesday. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion.

The meeting took into consideration the disastrous situation in Karachi after heavy monsoon rain, newly-unveiled Karachi development package, and problems of the traders’ fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said the business community of the city had a key role in the Pakistani economy as the present government had been doing its best to lessen the problems of businessmen. He said the government would ensure its vision of economic progress of Pakistan with support of the business community. He said that provision of modern civic facilities and completion of mega development projects in Karachi was need of the hour. The newly-announced Karachi development package would go a long way in resolving the civic issues of the city and problems caused by the recent heavy monsoon downpour.

The president said that the policy of smart lockdown introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan had helped much Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus. He said that the entire world had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.