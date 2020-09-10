PML-N, MC, PPP to face defeat in upcoming AJK polls: Barrister Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his party’s commitment to rid the state of the corrupt mafia, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said PML-N, the Muslim Conference (MC) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will suffer a humiliating defeat in the upcoming general election.

He made these assertions while addressing the party’s Central Governing Body meeting here, which was attended by senior vice President Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, vice President Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, General Secretary Abdul Majid Khan, Additional General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Central Joint Secretary Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ali Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy General Secretary Sikandar Baig, and Deputy General Secretary Saleem Butt. Whereas, Finance Secretary Zulfiqar Abbasi and Information Secretary Ershad Mahmud were also present on the occasion. Barrister Sultan said, “PTI soon after assuming power will hold all those accountable who have committed corruption and plundered the national kitty”. Referring to his party’s slogan of change, he said that the PTI was committed to bring the much-needed change to ensure better-governance, promote a culture of accountability and rule of law in the state.

“PTI will give masses the gift of good governance, an economically self-sufficient and prosperous state and in the next few weeks, the PTI-AJK would issue a white paper against the PML-N government,” he said.