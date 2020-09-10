Malik asks politicians to stop playing politics on flood

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed his concerns over exchange of political statements on flood and has urged all politicians to stop playing politics on natural disasters at the cost of poor masses.

“I am worried to see the way politics is being played on floods where the governments, both the federal and provincial levels are fighting on percentage sharing,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rehman Malik said that the federal government represents the state and the state is the mother which has to look after each and every citizen of the land. He expressed that Prime Minister Imran khan should have been more tactful and gracious in working with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and chief minister should also have cooperated for the sake of the people of Karachi as the media teams on both sides are fighting like kids. He said that it looks as if both sides’ media teams are indulging in competition where they are winning at the cost of the public of Karachi who are already crushed with ethnic and poverty storms.

He wished that his observations shall be taken positively as Karachi is his city too. He appealed to fellow politicians to stop playing politics on floods and other natural disasters at the cost of poor masses.

He advised that both federal and provincial governments should sit with the map of Pakistan, analyse past destruction of the floods and design ways to channel flood water by creating channels based on surveys and hold this water in dams in all provinces.

He suggested that the water board should be converted into Water Board Authority which should be empowered with adequate funding to manage the flood water and river water in such a way that each and every drop of water falls in the sea should be used for agriculture to enhance our agricultural proceeds.

Rehman Malik announces that soon he will move a bill on “The Flood Control Act” in order to store rainwater throughout the country, fixing the responsibility on concerned authorities.

Regarding Indian Water Terrorism against Pakistan, Rehman Malik said, “On one hand, we are facing water scarcity due to floods and poor water management, while on the other, we are also facing water terrorism from India as it wants to either stop and block our share of water with ulterior motives when we need it, or release extra water into our rivers to increase the flow causing floods in Pakistan and we know that both of these are dangerous for Pakistan.”

He said that the construction of Kishanganga Dam is also in violation of Article III (4) of the Indus Water Treaty, which places an obligation or restriction on India not to construct any similar projects on western rivers, that is, on Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

He said that he predicts that the next wars will be over sweet water. “I wish our defence sector takes initiatives to take help of our soldiers to develop these water channels during peacetime with the help of the local public on a volunteer basis,” he stressed.