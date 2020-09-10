Anti-corona strategy praised

Islamabad : Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori congratulated the Pakistani government and people on the successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and hailed the decision of the gradual reopening of educational institutions in the country from September 15.

He paid rich tribute to all those involved in those endeavours and stressed the need for further collaboration between the governments of Japan and Pakistan to handle any future challenge.

“The reopening of educational institutions in phases after a long break due to the coronavirus is a welcome step and it is hoped that students will be back to their schools, colleges and universities very soon,” he said.