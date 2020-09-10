21 more test positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi : No death has been reported due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, however, still a significant number of patients are being tested positive for the disease per day from the region as another 21 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Many health experts believe that the number of patients being tested positive for the illness from the region is still high. In last 24 hours, another 21 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 21,866 of which 458 patients have already died of the disease.

In last 24 hours, as many as 18 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital and three from Rawalpindi district.