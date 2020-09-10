Adoption of new technologies stressed to bring social change

Islamabad : Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed the need for adopting new technologies to bring social change and boost the economy of Pakistan.

He was speaking at the launch of new information technology company Techstirr here. Senior officials from relevant government line-ministries, national and international organizations, embassies, federal ministers, federal secretaries, bureaucrats, members of the business community, corporate leaders, senior officers from the military fraternity and celebrities attended the inauguration ceremony.

The event focused on Techstirr’s mission of ‘Technological Inception’, and its aims of revolutionizing the government, private and publics sectors of Pakistan with its advanced strategic technological solutions and information technology portfolio.

The minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with Techstirr to bring positive change in the IT landscape of Pakistan. Fawad appreciated the efforts of the private sector for bringing social change.

Federal Secretary of Information Technology Shoaib Siddiqui said as per direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, investment and job creation by multinational companies and private sector were welcomed.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of Techstirr Abdur Rehman Chinoy said his company was furthering the agenda of digital Pakistan.

He said Techstirr would be providing services to textile and real estate sector in Pakistan.

He said online shopping was growing in Pakistan and the company would also provide services in the E-commerce sector.

The company will give five percent of its revenue for social causes, he added.

The event ended, with the special appearance of Aya Sadder, who is a world-renowned public speaker, having given multiple Ted Talks across the globe. Being Techstirr’s Advisory Board Member Sadder, unveiled one of Techstirr’s initial cutting-edge line of tech products in Pakistan, Morfow, a SaaS-based solution for real estate developers to manage their properties, investment, and clientele.