Rs236m projects to be started at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE:The development projects worth Rs 236.49 million will start at Mayo Hospital in the current month with the support of “Friends of Mayo.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan said that the development projects include renovation of Oncology Department at a cost of Rs 128.98 million and West Medical Ward at a cost of Rs 50.75 million.

Besides, the work on establishment of Paediatric Surgery Emergency Department in present Maxillofacial Department will be started at the cost of Rs 1.5 million, and Paediatric Surgery ICU at present location of Paeds Surgery Emergency at a cost of Rs 23.36 million.