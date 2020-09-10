Call to declare Khushab calamity-hit area

LAHORE:PTI MPA from Khushab Fateh Khaliq Bandial has demanded the government declare the district as calamity-hit due to tremendous devastation caused by the recent rains.

Talking to The News, Fateh Khaliq Bandial, who got elected from PP-82, voiced serious concern over the loss caused by rains in Khushab district. He said the district administration was busy in relief work but the efforts were not proving result-oriented due to the huge loss. He said that rains had not only claimed 15 human lives but caused destruction in the areas of Nalli, Naari, Katha Sakral, Kurar, Talokar, Joharabad, Soon Valley and many others in the district. He said that loss of livestock population, property, road infrastructure was also colossal and the district must immediately be declared calamity-hit while compensation should be given to those who suffered loss.