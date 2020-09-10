Minister orders action against corrupt employees

LAHORE:Secretary Labour Aamir Jan and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Anees-ur-Rehman met Minister for Labour & HR Ansar Majeed Khan in his office.

The secretary Labour briefed the minister on progress in an inquiry into a corruption case in the department. Ansar Majeed Khan directed the secretary to immediately suspend the people involved in corruption. Anti-corruption Department will assist in the inquiry proceedings. He directed the secretary Labour to complete ongoing automation programme in Labour Department on war footings.

The minister directed the secretary Workers Welfare Board to dispose of pending cases of workers’ grants on priority. Ansar Majeed Khan appreciated the performance of the secretary Labour and asked him to utilise all resources to resolve workers; problems. He said with the use of technology corruption could be minimised.