Govt to take steps to control smog: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad has said the order of the apex court would be implemented to curb smog.

We will follow more proactive approach and utilise more resources in this connection, he said in a statement with regard to the order issued by the apex court. The provincial minister said agriculture department would take every step in fulfilling its responsibilities for the prevention of smog.

Immediate instructions have also been issued in this regard. Field staff have been asked to ensure a ban on burning crop residues and farmers should be informed about the order of the apex court. He said a comprehensive campaign would be launched for dissemination of information among farmers and the general public on the issue of burning crop residues and its adverse effects on human life. He appealed to the farmers to avoid burning crop residues to avoid smog and adopt safe methods to destroy the residues.

polythene bags: Environmental Protection Department (EPD) continued its campaign against use of polythene bags in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday. A special squad of Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has sealed several multinational and local businesses violating the use of plastic bags.

EPD constituted a special squad under the command of EPA DG to comply with the directions of the Lahore High Court, officials said, adding District Officer, EPD, Ali Ejaz was leading the squad.

Officials maintained that the department has given September 2, 2020 as the deadline to end the use of plastic bags after which the department started the campaign. Premises of several local and multinational brands were sealed which included Karachi BBQ and noted medical stores on Jail Road.

Earlier, the department sealed a noted store at Hussain Chowk, Gulberg, Paradise Restaurant, Liberty Market, Khalid Pharmacy, Liberty Market, Gulberg, Fri Chicks, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II, McDonalds, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II and Cafe Beruit, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II.

Cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) carried out special cleanliness activity at Fort Road and Bhatti Chowk to raise awareness among citizens here Wednesday. The activity was led by a trade association president Malik Zaman Naseeb and LWMC CEO. On the occasion, LWMC officials, social mobilisers and workers were present. Awareness activity was comprised of distribution of awareness material among shopkeepers and spectators.

Malik Zaman made special announcement to sensitize citizens to cooperate with the department in maintaining cleanliness in the city. He acknowledged the LWMC efforts and stated that holding such awareness activities would create the sense of responsibility among the citizens.

LWMC CEO stated that in maintaining cleanliness the public participation was essential whereas the department realised the need of cleanliness as well as community mobilisation measures in order to ensure efficient waste collection from the city. He maintained that under all circumstances, the department was providing exceptional cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore which was subjected to the prompt cooperation from the public on the other side. Citizens should keep the city clean and avoid any sort of littering and illegal dumping of solid waste, they can complaint on LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile application Clean Lahore for registering their waste related complaint.