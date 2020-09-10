close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Partly cloudy

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 26.4°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore