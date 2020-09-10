tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 26.4°C.