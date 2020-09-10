Two Covid-19 patients die

LAHORE:Eighty-three new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab and two patients died from the disease during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,213 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,389 in the province. Out of a total of 97,389 infections in Punjab, 94,609 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,075 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,026,080 in the province.

After 2,213 fatalities and recovery of a total of 93,601 patients, 1,575 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.