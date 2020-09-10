CCPO ticketed on ‘traffic rules violation’

LAHORE:The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore paid surprise visit to Cantt traffic sector and North Cantt police station on Wednesday.

He deliberately violated the rules about seat belt and mobile phone while driving to check the performance of the traffic wardens. Traffic Warden Khurram posted in the traffic sector stopped the vehicle and demanded documents stating the violation. The CCPO received a fine ticket and paid challan fee. He announced commendation certificate and cash prizes for the traffic warden and his two fellow wardens. The CCPO also visited North Cantt police station. He checked the record there and directed the DSP to expedite action against the proclaimed offenders.