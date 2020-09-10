Nestlé donates 75 tons of water to NDMA for relief efforts in Karachi

Karachi: Nestlé Pakistan has donated 75 tons of water to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to facilitate them in their relief activities in Karachi following the torrential rains during recent monsoon spells.

Nestlé will support NDMA’s relief efforts by donating 50,000 bottles of 1.5 liter Nestlé Pure Life for people affected by the rains. The contribution will aid relief work being carried out by NDMA in various parts of the city.

Sharing his thoughts, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Access to clean drinking water for those affected by urban flooding in Karachi has become an issue. It’s time that we should all come together and help in any way that we can to support the city get back on its feet.”

Highlighting Nestlé commitments towards climate change, he added, “Climate change impacts are already apparent in shifting weather patterns, extreme weather events and reduced resource availability. Protecting and preserving the water resources we share with others is therefore a major priority for us.”

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Chairman, NDMA, while expressing his views said, “I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan for their generous donation, certainly Karachi is suffering and any contribution that we can get will support the people going through hard times.”******