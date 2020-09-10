Karandaaz signs investment deal with Secure Logistics to create over 600 Jobs

ISLAMABAD: Karandaaz with the funding from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has signed an equity investment deal with Secure Logistics (Pvt) Ltd (SLG).

Karandaaz’s equity investment with added co-investment from an international investor, Saudi Bugshan Group (Bughsan Group) in SLG, totals to PKR 1.2 billion. The investment, in addition to enabling SLG to expand its existing long-haul fleet, will also help it in expanding into additional segments of short-haul distribution and warehousing – thus becoming a leading domestic 3 PL player offering “one-window solutions” to clients supported by an in-house vehicle and asset tracking capability. The investment is expected to create more than 600 direct and indirect additional jobs in the logistics sector of the country.

Ali Sarfraz, CEO Karandaaz, while speaking about the investment said, “We are pleased to announce our investment in SLG, one of the leading logistics service providers in the country. As a result, over 600 additional jobs will be created, through direct employment by SLG or indirect employment in the supply chain. The fresh capital will help the Company substantially scale the business, create jobs, help further corporatize the logistic industry, and add value to the domestic economy.”

Gulraiz Khan, CEO SLG said, “SLG has been rendering a broad array of solutions specializing in Logistics and Vehicle Fleet Management Services across Pakistan. We are grateful to have UK’s FCDO, Karandaaz and Bugshan Group as our partners. ”*****