COVID-19 claims six more lives in Sindh

COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,436, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

In his daily situation report, he said 146 more people tested positive for the infectious disease after around 9,292 tests were conducted in the province, taking the number of cases to 131,115.

With six more deaths, the mortality rate form the coronavirus stood at 1.9 per cent, the CM said, adding that 168 patients had recovered, bringing the number of recovered patients to 126,603, showing a 97 per cent recovery rate.

According to the report, 9,292 samples were tested and 146 new cases detected, which constituted a two per cent detection rate. So far, 1082,367 samples have been tested, which diagnosed 131,115 people with COVID-19, which came to a 12 per cent overall detection rate.

Currently, 2,076 patients are under treatment, and 1,767 of them are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 303 at hospitals. The condition of 152 patients is stated to be critical, including 20 who have been put on ventilator.

Of the 146 new cases, 62 were detected in Karachi: 32 in District Korangi, nine in District Malir, six each in Central and East districts and three in District West. Thatta reported 15 coronavirus cases, Hyderabad seven, Ghotki six, Larkana five, Umerkot and Badin three each, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two cases each. The chief minister urged the people of the province to stay safe by wearing masks, washing hands, using sanitiser and observing social distancing.