Kidnapped minor girl returns home within hours

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her house in Sohrab Goth on Wednesday, but fortunately, she returned home within hours, said the police.

The minor, daughter of a clothes trader, had left her house near Al-Asif Square to buy sweets from a nearby shop when unidentified suspects abducted her in a black car at 9am. After she went missing, her family informed the police about it.

The law enforcers increased patrolling and snap checking in the locality. This resulted in the suspects dropping off the girl in Sohrab Goth’s Junejo Town area. Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the girl’s father.