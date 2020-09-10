close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Ministry convenes federations’ meeting today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has convened a meeting of seven federations and the Alpine Club today (Thursday) to share the roadmap being finalised for the Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya (China) from April 2 next year.

A well-placed source in the ministry said that the federations competing in the Games will be asked to share their plans regarding participation and training of the athletes.

“As the government is planning to help the federations establish their training camps, the meeting has been convened to know the expected strength of the teams as well as the government support required for this purpose,” a well-placed source in the ministry said.

Wrestling, athletics, kabaddi, handball, volleyball, sailing, and ju-jitsu federations will be participating in the meeting.

Latest News

More From Sports