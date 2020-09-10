PSB Complex facilities need attention

ISLAMABAD: Once considered as state of the art sports facility, the Pakistan Sports Complex is fast declining to a level where professional athletes and amateur members are finding it difficult to feel at ease while jogging or performing other sports activities.

‘The News’ has received no less than seven calls during the last couple of days complaining about the deteriorating standard of existing facilities including those that are there for the use of members who turn up daily at the outdoor practice artificial turf for exercise, jogging, walking or for playing football.

“Just look at the worst condition of washrooms adjacent to the practice jogging track. I come here regularly to spend an hour to jog and walk. I am sending you a video and you can check this yourself, as who can dare to use such filthy washrooms. You have to stay here for well over two hours and if you have to attend the call of nature, even getting into these washrooms requires a big heart,” Yasir Islam, who walks regularly on the track, said.

A visit to the site Tuesday reveals no different story.

Only a couple of years back, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) renovated these washrooms and it was expected that the material used might have been of a high standard to cater to the needs of excessive use. However, that did not turn out to be the case.

“Look instead of a tab, wood is used to fix the water flow. The sewerage system is at worst as usual you would found a dirty floor full of water. The PSB Complex was considered as a state of the art venue when it comes to professionally maintaining facilities. Recently these facilities were in bad situation and now have gone from bad to worse,” he said.

Mushtaq Shah, who has been using these facilities for well over 10 years mostly for jogging, has now stopped going to complex. “We waited all these months for the opening of the complex and when these facilities were finally opened last month, I was surprised to see as nothing has been done in the recent past to make these useable. The PSB administration had time at their hands to upgrade or at least maintain the standard that was there a few years back. I can’t risk my life.

“The grass around the track has not mowed for months and you can easily be bitten. The PWD has made things worse by digging out every place and yet not clearing the excessive material. What the most PWD has done recently was to relay road on the road that was already there,” Mushtaq said.

He pleaded that the PSB has been continuously getting financial support for the up-gradation. “One wonders where the money has been spent.”

The NAB is already investigating the Liaquat Gymnasium roof scam and the Islamabad High Court has recently barred the PSB not to carry out sports development work from the PWD rather follow the PSB constitution for the purpose. The board has gone into appeal against the verdict and soon the court is to hear the appeal against the decision.

With no permanent Director General around, the complex is in a total mess.

When this correspondent approached PSB Deputy Director General (Facilities) Shahidul Islam, he thanked ‘The News’ for bringing the matter into the notice. “Thank you for pointing out, we would upgrade all these. Regarding the washrooms, repair work would be done.”

Hours later his message said that washrooms are being repaired.