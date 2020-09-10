Malan overtakes Babar to grab top position in T20I ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam has been overthrown by English batsman Dawid Malan in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

Malan has seized the No1 position after a fruitful home series against Australia, which England won 2-1. The 33-year-old left-hander jumped four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. Malan, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Babar.

Malan’s teammates Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also made headway. Bairstow has gained three slots to reach a career-best 19th position after scoring 72 runs in the series, while Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th after scoring 121 runs in two matches, which also won him the player of the series award.

Meanwhile, Australia reclaimed the top spot after briefly conceding it to England during the three-match series in Southampton, which the visiting side lost 2-1.

Australia had started the series with 278 points, 10 ahead of second-placed England, but were overtaken by their rivals after losing the first two matches. Australia and England were both on 273 points at that stage with England marginally ahead on decimal points.

Australia, who were number one for the first time in this format at the time of the annual update on 1 May this year, returned to the top within two days of being overtaken by England. They are now on 275 points and England on 271.

India, who host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year, are third with 266 points and Pakistan fourth with 261.

Australia captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series helped him retain the third position. Glenn Maxwell also held on to his sixth position.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets.