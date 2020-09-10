Marsh stars as Australia regain top spot in T20 rankings from England

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Mitchell Marsh marked his return to the world stage by leading Australia to a five-wicket consolation win over England at Southampton on Tuesday as they regained top spot in the global Twenty20 rankings from their arch-rivals.

Australia were cruising to a modest target of 146 at 70-1 even though they had rested dynamic opener David Warner in one of three changes to their side.

But they lost three wickets for 17 runs to be 87-4 before Marsh (39 not out) and Ashton Agar (16 not out) saw Australia to victory with three balls to spare.

“Six months is a long time without cricket so it’s great to get the opportunity today,” player-of-the-match Marsh told Sky Sports.

“It’s nice to finish off the series and nice to contribute.

“I would’ve liked my first game back to be a bit easier than that... I certainly looked up to make sure (Adil) Rashid had bowled out and I do like pace on the ball.”

England, however, still won the three-match series 2-1.

“The first couple of games, we played such good cricket for a lot of it and didn’t finish it off,” Australia captain Aaron Finch told Sky Sports. “But tonight Mitch and Ash got us over the line.”

Australia’s slump started when Marcus Stoinis holed out off Tom Curran before dangerman Glenn Maxwell fell for six when he reverse-swept leg-spinner Rashid to short third man.

Rashid, who should have dismissed Finch for 27 only for wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to drop a skyed chance, then bowled the Australia captain for 39 with a superb googly.

And with the last ball of his spell, Rashid caught and bowled star batsman Steve Smith to finish with excellent figures of 3-21 from his four overs.

Australia were now 100-5, needing 46 more to win off the last seven overs.

But the recalled Marsh, in his first competitive match for Australia since a one-day international in March, settled their nerves with a six and a four in a 16th over from fast bowler Mark Wood that cost 14 runs.

Score Board

England

T. Banton c Wade b Hazlewood 2

J. Bairstow c and b Agar 55

D. Malan c Stoinis b Zampa 21

S. Billings c Finch b Zampa 4

*Moeen Ali c Smith b Starc 23

J. Denly not out 29

C. Jordan c Smith b Richardson 4

T. Curran not out 2

Extras (lb2, nb1, w2) 5

Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 145

Did not bat: A Rashid, J Archer, M Wood

Fall: 1-4, 2-53, 3-76, 4-94, 5-119

Bowling: Starc 4-0-20-1 (2w); Hazlewood 4-0-23-1 (1nb); Richardson 4-0-31-1; Agar 4-0-35-1; Zampa 4-0-34-2

Australia

M. Wade c Jordan b Wood 14

*A. Finch b Rashid 39

M. Stoinis c Banton b Curran 26

G. Maxwell c Curran b Rashid 6

S. Smith c and b Rashid 3

M. Marsh not out 39

A. Agar not out 16

Extras (w3) 3

Total (5 wickets, 19.3 overs) 146

Did not bat: M Starc, K Richardson, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

Fall: 1-31, 2-70, 3-86, 4-87, 5-100

Bowling: Archer 3-0-32-0; Wood 4-0-38-1 (2w); Jordan 2.3-0-19-0; Rashid 4-0-21-3 (1w); Curran 4-0-23-1; Denly 1-0-8-0; Moeen 1-0-5-0

Result: Australia won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Man of the series: Jos Buttler (England)

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)