close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

OCA, Asian Games organisers meet

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) took part in the third coordination committee’s virtual meeting for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Wednesday.

The organising committee, supported by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee in Beijing, presented the progress reports on seven major themes including the sports programme, venue construction, marketing, torch relay, and Asian Games festival.

Latest News

More From Sports