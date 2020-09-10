Tayyab to compete at Manchester Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Taayab Aslam is all set to play the Manchester Open as the six-month suspension of professional squash due to the global Covid-19 pandemic comes to an end.

This PSA Silver tournament is scheduled from September 16-22 in which unseeded Tayyab, ranked 41st in the world, is drawn against ninth seed Miguel Rodriguez of Columbia, ranked 9th, in the first round.

The tournament will be held behind closed doors.

Tayyab will have to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test report before the travel (within 72 hours of departure) and he has to isolate at the tournament hotel (or an alternative address) until producing a negative PCR test on-site (at the hotel).

The testing is scheduled for September 15 and players will not be allowed to leave the competition bubble once admitted.