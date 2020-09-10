KP Sports Board urged to share details of income, expenditures

ISLAMABAD: Fata Olympic Association’s former president Shahid Khan Shinwari has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Board to share details of all grants given to the federations as well as expenditures on the National Games during the last five years.

In a letter addressed to Director General KP Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Shahid said that as an ex-president of the Fata Olympic Association he has every right of knowing about the income and expenditures of the board.

“We had our own Olympic association when Fata was not a part of the KP province. Now we are stakeholders of all the Olympic sports activities in the province. I have written a letter to the DG to get full details of the expenditures.”

The letter said: “It is requested that the undersigned may please be provided complete details of the annual grant-in-Aid disbursed to the various sports associations for five years since 2015. It is also requested that each sports association may be asked to explain the position regarding the acceptance of the grants.”

Shahid, who is also senior vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing urged the KP government to take necessary action against all those who have rejected the KP Sports Policy.

“The federations getting financial assistance from the KP government will have to implement the policy in letter and spirit,” Shahid added.

Fata Olympic Association’s former official also addressed a press conference in Peshawar and later talked to this correspondent in details through telephone.

“I would appeal to the KP government to discourage double standards adopted by these federations.”