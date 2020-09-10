OCA, Asian Games organisers meet

ISLAMABAD: The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) took part in the third coordination committee’s virtual meeting for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 on Wednesday.

The organising committee, supported by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee in Beijing, presented the progress reports on seven major themes including the sports programme, venue construction, marketing, torch relay, and Asian Games festival.