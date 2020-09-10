Under-19 players list being reviewed

LAHORE: After a barrage of criticism from many sides, PCB High Performance Centre has started review of the under-19 players list announced for trials.

A new list of players will be released, said an official of the PCB.

A PCB spokesperson said that the PCB High Performance Centre had started reviewing the list of the players called for trials.

Juniors Chief Selector Saleem Jaffer had expressed reservations over the list issued by the High Performance Center. He had sent a list of about 350 players for the trials.

The stage has been set for the formation of provincial teams for the national under-19 cricket tournament.