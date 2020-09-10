Meeting to discuss Asian Beach Games preparation today

KARACHI: A very important meeting pertaining to the 6th Asian Beach Games will be held at Islamabad on Thursday (today).

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has invited the secretaries of all those eight federations whose teams will represent the country in the Games, slated to be held from April 2-10, 2021, in Sanya, China.

The meeting will begin at 12 noon and will be presided over by the IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

The agenda include finalisation of the preparation plan, strength of the athletes for training camps and participation in the Games.

The federations which have been invited to the meeting are those of alpine skiing, athletics, handball, ju-jitsu, kabaddi, sailing, volleyball and wrestling.