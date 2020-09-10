Malan faces ‘tough’ fight to break into ODI side

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: England coach Chris Silverwood has warned it will be tough for Dawid Malan to force his way into the one-day side even though he is now the top-ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world.

“He (Malan) is in great form, but the 50-over format is a tough team to get into,” Silverwood said on Wednesday.

“If the opportunity comes around I’m sure he’ll grab it with both hands, but it may be a case of waiting for that opportunity because it is such a tough team to get into.”

By contrast, Adil Rashid looks set for a key role in the one-dayers, with Friday’s match the first meeting in the format between the old foes since England’s World Cup semi-final win over Australia last year.

The leg-spinner almost bowled the hosts to an unlikely win on Tuesday, with a return of 3-21 that included his dismissal of opener Finch with a superb googly.

Rashid’s limited-overs form has revived the debate about whether he should return to Test cricket.

England’s next two scheduled Test series are in Sri Lanka and India, where pitches traditionally favour spinners.

But Rashid’s situation is complicated by the fact he does not currently play red-ball cricket for Yorkshire and has been managing a long-term shoulder injury.