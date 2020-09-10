US-China tensions set to rise

HANOI: US-China rivalry is set to dominate discussions as the foreign ministers of 10 Southeast Asian countries begin an online summit on Wednesday, with Washington’s top diplomat ready to take aim at Beijing’s "bullying" in the South China Sea.

The summit comes just days after China launched ballistic missiles in the flashpoint waters as part of live-fire exercises and as Washington and Beijing clash over a range of issues from trade to the coronavirus.

Ministers will be joined by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for their first summit since the US announced sanctions on Chinese companies over Beijing’s construction of artificial islands in the disputed waters.