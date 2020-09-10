Blaze guts Greece’s migrant camp

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Greece’s Lesbos island was plunged into crisis on Wednesday after thousands of asylum seekers were left homeless from a huge fire that gutted the country’s largest and most notorious migrant facility, Moria camp.

The civil protection agency declared a four-month emergency for the island of 85,000 people and Germany urged EU states to take in the camp’s survivors. "With the European Commission and other EU member states that are ready to help, we need to quickly clarify how we can help Greece," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country holds the presidency of the bloc, said on Twitter.

"That includes the distribution of refugees among those in the EU who are willing to take them in," he added. EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said the bloc would finance "the immediate transfer and accommodation on the mainland of the camp’s remaining 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers."