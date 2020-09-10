close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 10, 2020

Obesity

World

AFP
September 10, 2020

WASHINGTON: Young adults with underlying conditions such as morbid obesity, diabetes and hypertension are at the highest risk of being placed on a ventilator or dying from Covid-19, according to a study of 3,000 hospitalised patients aged 18 to 34. The analysis, published on Wednesday in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, focused on patients hospitalized between April and June in the United States.

Latest News

More From World