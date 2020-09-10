Russian minister held

MOSCOW: A Russian deputy energy minister has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than 600 million roubles worth of public money, investigators announced on Wednesday. Anatoly Tikhonov, one of eight deputies to Energy Minister Alexander Novak, is accused of misusing public funds worth around 6.7 million euros ($7.9 million) which had been intended for a new IT system, announced top crime agency the Investigative Committee of Russia.