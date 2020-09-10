tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual question-and-answer session with the public this year, his spokesman said on Wednesday. Putin usually spends hours answering the public’s questions via phone calls and messages in front of a live audience of officials, supporters and journalists.