close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 10, 2020

Russian minister held

World

AFP
September 10, 2020

MOSCOW: A Russian deputy energy minister has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than 600 million roubles worth of public money, investigators announced on Wednesday. Anatoly Tikhonov, one of eight deputies to Energy Minister Alexander Novak, is accused of misusing public funds worth around 6.7 million euros ($7.9 million) which had been intended for a new IT system, announced top crime agency the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Latest News

More From World