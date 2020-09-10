Norway arrests suspect linked to 1982 Paris attack

OSLO: Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said. "The PST (anti-terror police) arrested a man in the city of Skien on a European arrest warrant issued by the French authorities," spokeswoman Annett Aamodt told AFP.

PST did not name the suspect but for several years France has requested the extradition of a man, who has lived in Norway since 1991, suspected of being involved in the attack attributed to the Abu Nidal organisation, which splintered from the Palestinian Fatah.