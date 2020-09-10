Norway arrests suspect linked to 1982 Paris attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said. "The PST (anti-terror police) arrested a man in the city of Skien on a European arrest warrant issued by the French authorities," spokeswoman Annett Aamodt told AFP.
PST did not name the suspect but for several years France has requested the extradition of a man, who has lived in Norway since 1991, suspected of being involved in the attack attributed to the Abu Nidal organisation, which splintered from the Palestinian Fatah.