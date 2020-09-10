tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Young adults with underlying conditions such as morbid obesity, diabetes and hypertension are at the highest risk of being placed on a ventilator or dying from Covid-19, according to a study of 3,000 hospitalised patients aged 18 to 34. The analysis, published on Wednesday in the journal Jama Internal Medicine, focused on patients hospitalized between April and June in the United States.