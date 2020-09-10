close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
AFP
September 10, 2020

Virus vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness

World

AFP
September 10, 2020

LONDON: Clinical trials on one of the most advanced experimental Covid-19 vaccines, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, were "paused" on Tuesday after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

With billions of people around the world still suffering with the fallout of the pandemic and the global death toll nearing 900,000, a worldwide race for a vaccine is underway, with nine companies already in late-stage Phase 3 trials.

Russia has already approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal last week said patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", although scientists cautioned the trials were too small.

