Criminal neglect

This refers to the news report ‘At least 21 killed in Mohmand marble mine collapse’ (Sep 8). It seems that mine owners didn’t learn any lessons from past incidents. The recent tragic incident demands that the relevant authorities pay attention to mine safety practices to improve workers’ safety. There is also a dire need to use the latest excavation tools and equipment to minimise the risks attached with mining activities. Mine owners who violate safety rules must be punished and their licences should be revoked immediately. Since landslides are more frequent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) right now, the authorities should stop mining activities temporarily. For the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident, the KP government should announce some monetary compensation.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt